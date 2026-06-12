VR Cyberpunk Street Racer Pedal Rebel Reveals October Release Date In New Story Trailer

Pedal Rebel VR is a cyberpunk street racing game that you can play on a real exercise bike and turn your whole body into the controller. A new trailer at today's UploadVR Summer Showcase confirmed an October 5 release date on Meta Quest and SteamVR.

Here's the new story trailer:

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The real life exercise bike integration is as low tech as it gets. Simply strap or otherwise attach your controllers to your legs and the game handles the rest of the legwork (pun intended), similar to Dance Dash. The bike is steered by leaning side to side with handling improving at higher speeds.

Dodging traffic also builds up energy to overcharge the bike for higher speeds and increased score multipliers to climb the global leaderboards. Earned points can be used to unlock new bikes, songs, levels, achievements, and challenges.

Pedal Rebel can be wishlisted now on Steam and Meta Quest. It releases on October 5.