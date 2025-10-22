Real VR Fishing Coming To Galaxy XR With Hand Tracking Support

Real VR Fishing heads to Samsung Galaxy XR later this month, while the Steam and Pico versions will get content updates soon.

Following today's launch for the Samsung Galaxy XR, Devs United Games confirmed that Real VR Fishing is heading to the Android XR headset “later this month.” This edition has full content parity with Quest, features controller and hand tracking support, plus promised visual and resolution enhancements. Crossplay is supported with Quest, Steam, and Pico - Pico China excluded.

Speaking to UploadVR before the announcement, Devs United Games confirmed that hand tracking support won't be heading to the Meta Quest version alongside the Galaxy XR launch, informing us that “nothing is finalized” right now.

Elsewhere, the studio confirmed that Real VR Fishing will be bringing its content updates over to the Steam and Pico versions. Both versions had previously missed out on its more recent DLC updates, so this will give it feature parity with the Quest edition. The Steam update will arrive on November 5, and the Pico update will follow “before the end of 2025.”

A Galaxy XR store page isn't live yet for Real VR Fishing, but it's out now on Quest, Steam, and Pico.