Spatial Puzzler Enigmo Is A Timed Samsung Galaxy XR Exclusive

2003 puzzle game Enigmo has been remade for spatial 3D, and it's out now as a timed exclusive for Samsung Galaxy XR.

Originally created by Pangea Software, Enigmo has a long history that's seen it release on Mac, PC, iOS, PSP, and Android. Now revived as a 3D spatial experience by Fortell Games (Holotanks), you're tasked with placing puzzle pieces across your room to direct lasers, plasma, and water, eventually getting each liquid to its final destination. Both hand tracking and controllers are supported.

Levels are cleared after filling each container, and there are nine different puzzle pieces used to manipulate the flow of each liquid. Different levels have different quantities of each piece, with other mechanics including laser beams, teleporters, gravity inverters, and more. The base game comes with 50 base levels and two packs, with plans to release further level packs later on.

Fortell Games also informed UploadVR that while Enigmo is a launch title for the Samsung Galaxy XR headset that's initially exclusive, it's also planning to bring the spatial puzzler to Quest headsets. However, a release window is currently unconfirmed.

Enigmo is out now on Galaxy XR, while the Meta Quest release will follow at a later date.