Synth Riders Kendrick Lamar Experience Now Live On Quest, Steam & PS VR2

Once an Apple Vision Pro exclusive, the Synth Riders - Kendrick Lamar Experience is out now on more platforms.

Launched in February to coincide with Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, Kluge Interactive has now released its 'Kendrick Lamar Experience' on Quest, Steam, and PS VR2. Exploring Lamar's music video for the 2017 track 'Humble,' this promises a journey from New Orleans to Los Angeles while “making it through crowds to take a rightful place on the throne.”

0:00 / 0:34 1×

Humble was initially only on Apple Vision Pro, though Kluge informed UploadVR at the time that it would eventually reach other VR platforms. This was likely due to Apple Music sponsoring this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show, and it's the first time we've seen an experience locked into timed exclusivity.

We've seen a few updates to Synth Riders so far this year, such as the '90s Music Pack introducing songs from Blur, Radiohead, and more back in May. That followed April's Challenges+ update, which introduced power-ups previously seen in multiplayer battles to asynchronous challenges, like missiles you need to punch or dodge.

The Synth Riders - Kendrick Lamar Experience is out now on Quest, Steam, PlayStation VR2, and Apple Vision Pro.