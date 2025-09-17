Cubism Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Quality-Of-Life Update

Cubism is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a new quality-of-life update on Quest.

Originally launched five years ago on Quest, Cubism by Thomas Van Bouwel is celebrating this with a minor update. That includes seven new soundtrack songs, improved readability for the menu in mixed reality mode, and five new languages: Dutch, Portuguese, Italian, Polish, and Russian. This also includes engine and rendering pipeline updates to “help future-proof” Cubism for future hardware.

We previously named Cubism as one of the best Quest 2 games and one of the best hand tracking games, calling it “an understated but absolutely stunning VR puzzle game.” Today's news follows previous updates like 2023's Quest 3 update with enhanced mixed reality features after its initial passthrough update, a level editor, new levels, and more.

As for Van Bouwel's next project, Laser Dance currently targets an early access release this fall exclusively on Quest 3 and 3S. This mixed reality game sees you dodge lasers in your home to reach and press buttons on your walls, and we came away impressed after our hands-on demo last year.

While Cubism is also on Steam and Pico, today's update is only available on the Meta Quest platform.