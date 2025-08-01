Crystal Commanders Update 2.0 Adds New Maps, Voice Chat & More

Crystal Commanders, a mixed reality and VR real-time strategy game, received a major content update with Version 2.0.

Developed by DB Creations, Crystal Commanders sees you working alongside the Crystal Vanguard to fend off the Crimson Blade force. Now live with Update 2.0: Fire and Ice, this notably adds in-game voice chat and two new maps for the VR mode; Frozen Fortress sees you avoiding icicles, while Mount Magma requires dodging lava.

Two new units are also available during each match. Demo Bot is described as “high risk, high reward, big boom” for creating explosions, while the Repair Drone lets you fix structures after they've been damaged. The 'Light Factory' is also available as a new building with both factories containing different units. Finally, new customization options can be found for your matches.

This isn't the only major post-launch update we've seen for Crystal Commanders, following on from May's 'Cliffside Clash' update. That introduced a new 'Cliffside Arena' map, public matchmaking, and a 'Payload Pursuit' mode, where you compete to capture the payload. Other changes included updates to Creative Mode, a new Hard AI difficulty with additional gameplay settings, and more.

While we considered it a “lighter” and more simplified take on the strategy genre, we enjoyed Crystal Commanders in our hands-on impressions at launch.

While Crystal Commanders is not the most complex RTS, it doesn't necessarily need to be. If you're looking to introduce a younger player to the world of real-time strategy—or just want to relive the imaginative battles of your childhood — Crystal Commanders offers a charming, light-hearted entry point.

Crystal Commanders is out now on the Meta Quest platform.