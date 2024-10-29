VAIL VR Gets Free-To-Play Social Hub Next Week On Quest & Steam

Less than a year after its full release, VR multiplayer shooter VAIL will add a free-to-play social hub next week on Quest and Steam.

Initially released last year in early access by developer AEXLAB, VAIL VR is introducing "The Citadel" interactive lobby on November 7 with a "1v1 Face Off arena, a variety of mini-golf courses, an obstacle course/combat playground, a shooting range," and more. Further content expansions for this hub, like a new wave shooter, are planned before the end of 2024.

With VAIL's existing content - namely matchmaking, custom games, 13 maps, 11 game modes, and progression-based unlocks - that's being rebranded as the optional "VAIL Combat" DLC for $30, which is the game's current price. Any existing VAIL owners will automatically receive VAIL Combat and retain all current progress, unlocks, and cosmetics.

As part of today's announcement, AEXLAB also outlined its current post-launch roadmap. Further changes include a standalone extraction mode for VAIL Combat in 2025, campaign and battle royale modes, and user-generated content. Here's the full roadmap for more information.

Vail VR is out now on the Meta Quest platform and Steam.