VR multiplayer team shooter Vail enters full release next month on Quest and Steam.

Released last year in early access by developer AEXLAB, Vail VR is a competitive 5v5 tactical shooter that supports cross-platform multiplayer. Set on a desolate Earth, Vail showcases a fight between the Colonists and REYAB Corporation across twelve maps and multiple game modes. Following November's launch on Quest App Lab, the full release launches on February 15 for both platforms.

To celebrate Vail's full release, AEXLAB outlined several new features being introduced in version 1.0. That includes an in-game progression system for unlocking weapons and skins, two new maps, a friend list revamp that lets you create in-game parties, an "advanced matchmaking system," stat tracking and leaderboards.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to Vail’s journey through early access – your insights, patience, and creativity have been invaluable,” said Aextropical, AEXLAB Founder and CEO in a prepared statement, who calls version 1.0, "the beginning of an even more exciting future."

Vail VR is out now in early access on the Meta Quest platform and Steam for $20, though a price increase is planned at full release on February 15 to $30.