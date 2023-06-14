Multiplayer team shooter Vail is coming to Quest 2 with open alpha tests on the way.

After alpha tests for PC VR in early 2022, Vail launched on SteamVR in early access last November. While the game remains in early access on PC VR, AEXLAB will begin Open Alpha tests for Quest 2 this summer. While it does look downgraded from the PC release, it's about what you'd expect for this transition – there's a similar gap between other equivalent multiplayer shooters available on both Quest and PC. You can watch some early footage below.

It'll face tough competition on Quest, which isn't starving for choice when it comes to multiplayer shooters – Breachers offers similar team-based tactical shooting, while Contractors will give you your Call of Duty fix and Pavlov Shack errs more toward the side of Counter-Strike. Plus, Mark Zuckerberg let slip that Onward 2 is on the way a few years back – though we've not heard anything since.

Vail's new Quest trailer promises "new modes, new maps, new weapons" and "every major update" released for the game so far. AEXLAB says those who participate in the Quest alpha will get access exclusive in-game cosmetics.

You can find more info on the upcoming alpha by joining the Vail Discord server.