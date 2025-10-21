Thrasher Gets Remastered Steam Launch Next Month

Thrasher will launch its remastered edition in two weeks on Steam with visual updates, a new game mode, and more.

Released on Quest and Apple Vision Pro last year, Thrasher is a cosmic action racer that tasks you with controlling a space eel through obstacle-filled levels, and we previously named it our favorite Apple Vision Pro game of 2024. Following last month's PC VR demo release, developer Puddle confirmed it's reaching Steam on November 7.

As detailed last month, Thrasher's remastered Steam release promises improved visuals compared to standalone platforms. Puddle states the new PC VR controls are more responsive too, letting you pick either controllers or hand tracking support. There's also an optional flatscreen mode on PC with gamepad and mouse controls, alongside Steam Deck compatibility at 90 FPS.

Other changes include a new Play+ mode that aims to provide a harder challenge for advanced players, while Time Trials test your speed at clearing levels with no combo bonuses. When asked by UploadVR if these modes will eventually come to Quest or Apple Vision Pro, Puddle advised it has no updates to share about other platforms at this time.

Thrasher is out now on Quest and Apple Vision Pro, while the Steam version will follow on November 7.