Marvel's Deadpool VR Utterly Nails Combat So Far

Coming away from Marvel's Deadpool VR at Gamescom, it's the frantically satisfying combat that's sticking with me.

I had high expectations going into my recent demo. Path of the Warrior was an early favorite when I first bought my Rift S, which left me keen to see how the now Meta-owned Twisted Pixel Games would handle the infamous merc with a mouth. Marvel's Deadpool VR not only looks the part with its expressive cel-shaded visuals, it's some of the best VR combat I've experienced in a while.

Spending roughly 30 minutes with it during Gamescom 2025, this isn't the same demo Ian Hamilton previously tried in New York. I didn't personally play that one, though you can read more about it here. That preview explores a different level and begins by reuniting your body with your decapitated head on the table.

My hands-on starts on a not entirely dissimilar note. Deadpool's gunning for Lady Deathstrike after being roped into a dodgy contract by a supervillain called Mojo, who's starting a new show on his galaxy-wide streaming platform. This initial encounter ends as you'd expect, and while I didn't experience the reattachment process, watching your arms regenerate in VR is oddly unnerving.

Like before, Deadpool is packing an impressive arsenal. He's got two katanas you can grab with one over each shoulder, handguns at his hips, and a grappling hook hidden behind him. It's clear that Twisted Pixel put significant effort into making him feel like a badass, which is often reflected in the strong animation work. Seeing these foes split in half after finishing them off effectively conveys that superhero power fantasy VR can provide.

One of my favorite moves involves pulling an enemy towards me with the grapple in one hand, then slicing them through the stomach with the katana in the other hand. Drop-kicking enemies to push them over a cliff edge works like a treat too, though the unapologetically high-speed motion may be challenging if you're prone to motion sickness. Still, this didn't deter me despite using minimal comfort settings.

What's particularly noteworthy is the special meter that gradually fills up across gameplay, which Meta states provides “Mojo-fied versions” of classic Marvel weapons. Pressing the X button then activates this, and while only one of these appeared during this demo, Gambit's cards let me deliver some wildly powerful hits to finish off stronger enemies and collect their dropped cash.

A brief cutscene where you're given the weapon does little to detract from the unrelenting action. Making this bonus meter streaming-themed leans into some strong humor, like seeing the chat's responses after clearing an encounter, while completing set challenges during this earns more “Mojo Bucks.” All capped off with a suitably inappropriate ranking system.

My only real gripes currently are minor, though one has a solution. I often find myself misjudging how far back I need to reach for grabbing the katanas, though I'm told positioning will be adjustable in the full release. This demo doesn't allow me to access the comfort settings beyond choosing from three preset selections at the start, so I couldn't try this midway through.

I spent the end of the demo wielding a bow after an enemy dropped one, and it automatically nocks your arrows onto your bow. For me, this puts into perspective why manual reloading wouldn't fit Marvel's Deadpool VR. The fast-paced action wouldn't feel as smooth if you kept stopping to swap out your ammo clip. Sniping enemies from afar feels great, though it's disappointing that the demo's mini-boss at the end was killed with it after just two hits. Deadpool VR does a remarkable job making you feel powerful, but that's a little too easy.

Ian previously said Twisted Pixel is seemingly using the full power of Quest 3; I have to agree. Everything is running smoothly despite the intensity, and I don't feel uncomfortable so far across this experience. Cel-shaded art is a natural fit for comic book adaptations, and it's visually stunning in motion. There's plenty more to see but if the full campaign keeps up the momentum, this could be another VR superhero hit.

Marvel's Deadpool VR arrives on November 18 on Quest 3 and 3S.