Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is a mostly natural crossover and a fitting evolution for the VR tabletop RPG. Read on for our full review.

Resolution Games created something special with the original Demeo, offering a compelling social VR experience with the turn-based dungeon crawler. Though it gradually evolved through post-launch updates, the initial release was rather bare and it's a testament to the concept's replayability that I'd keep coming back for more. Four years later, Demeo x D&D takes its potential even further.

The Facts



What is it?: An official crossover between Demeo and Dungeons & Dragons that supports up to four players with cross-platform multiplayer.

Platforms: Quest, PC VR,

Release Date: Out now

Developer/Publisher: Resolution Games

Demeo x D&D delivers that same moreish strategy with a more refined package, boasting two sizable campaigns that took my party roughly six hours each to beat. There's considerably more here than what the original Demeo offered at launch, so you'll be busy for a fair while. Using Wizards of the Coast's famous Forgotten Realms setting across Neverwinter and Icewind Dale is an undeniably great fit.

For the unfamiliar, Demeo emulates the tabletop experience by giving you figurines for each character that you can physically move across tile-based maps; hand-tracking controls remain supported on Quest, though controllers offer better precision. Co-location is also pleasingly available on Meta's headset too, letting your whole party sit around the same digital board together.

This time, Resolution's swapped the basement setting for a more modern second-floor room. You've got that same freedom to change your board positioning with minimal fuss, while artwork for the first game's campaigns gives your background environment some nostalgic decoration. Getting up close with each map shows crisp visuals on Quest 3, bringing the digital tabletop fantasy to life well.

Like before, movement and skills work well with this turn-based strategy card battler. You have two action points per turn and some ability cards, like healing potions and poison antidotes, can be freely used if you've got points left, since turns automatically end when you run out. Movement, attacks, and more powerful abilities require one point, forcing you to consider each move carefully. Watching your carefully planned strategies pay off feels quite rewarding, though you still need to roll the dice to land a hit. Crits and fails haven't gone anywhere.

Six character classes are currently available with unique moves, offering familiar choices between a fighter, paladin, sorcerer, rogue, ranger, and bard. It's well balanced, as each class comes with its own strengths and drawbacks; setting off fireballs as the sorcerer never gets old with crowd control, nor does the paladin smiting his foes into oblivion in delightfully over-the-top fashion.

They could benefit from a greater range of voice lines, though; there are only so many times a bard can use the same vicious mockery insults before they get stale, even with decent voice acting. I'd like to see some wider options for character creation, too. Much of the joy in D&D comes from creating your own heroes, but right now, you're stuck with limited cosmetic adjustments using the existing base character for each class.

Comfort Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked uses a third-person, tabletop perspective, making this a comfortable game to play for newcomers or anyone susceptible to motion sickness. As such, many common comfort options aren't here because they aren't necessary. Moving across the board is done by hitting one of your controller's triggers and pulling yourself to a location, while rotating the board requires doing this with both hands. Hand tracking support is available exclusively on Quest, though I found controllers to be more precise throughout. Steam and PS5 also have optional flatscreen modes. Out of the few options here, a vignette can be activated while moving. Quest also supports mixed reality, letting you play off a digital board while viewing your real-world surroundings.

Battles remain challenging, though usually not overwhelmingly so like it could sometimes feel before. Enemies don't spawn nearly as often in Demeo x D&D. You often need to find the way out or defeat the boss, collecting gold to buy new cards along the way from the local bazaar or after individual stages in longer dungeons. My co-op partner and our two hirelings - we each controlled one of these extra characters - only really struggled as we reached the first campaign's end.

It's worth clearing out all the enemies and clearing side quests, as you'll gradually earn more XP that unlocks new abilities, and you pick one of three options from three separate categories each time. That's based on your chosen class and primary/secondary abilities you hold proficiency in, such as strength or constitution. This delivers useful upgrades like extra hit points, less damage from specific attacks, healing if you kill enemies, and more.

You can also reuse previous characters too, giving some nice continuity for these otherwise standalone campaigns. What's slightly annoying is that hirelings don't level up with you, which leaves you disadvantaged in a campaign's later stages if you're playing solo or without a full team of four. This leaves some of your party stuck at level one and that gradually feels more unbalanced as you progress, so I'd love to see Resolution address this in a future update. Days after launch, I'm also encountering connection issues that keep interrupting games even after the hotfix. Infrequent enough that it's not a major issue, though no less annoying when it does happen. At least you can jump back into a session easily enough.

This is roughly the extent of D&D's gameplay influence here, since ability checks are mostly limited to one-off actions that only have a marginal impact. Battles often limit this to avoiding obstacles or traps, while outside of combat throws in a few choices with NPCs - usually with side quests - on how best to deal with enemies. You can't choose a specific character to handle checks either, meaning you're stuck using the party leader or whoever activated an event. Perfectly fine with traps but for story situations, continuously failing rolls can get frustrating when another party member is proficient with the required checks.

How Does It Compare On Steam & PS VR2? For the majority of this review, my co-op partners hosted a game in flatscreen mode on Steam while I joined via Quest 3 natively. However, I've dived in a couple of times on both PS VR2 and SteamVR as well, connecting to the latter with my Quest 3. Minus the Quest-specific features (mixed reality, hand tracking, and co-location support), I can't really say I've noticed much difference when playing across PS VR2 and Steam beyond a perceived resolution increase. Everything works well and for PC VR, I encountered no issues with either Virtual Desktop or Steam Link via Quest 3. For reference, my desktop uses an Intel i9 16-Core Processor i9-12900 (Up to 5.1GHz), 32GB RAM - Corsair VENGEANCE DDR5 5200MHz, and a 16GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super. You can find the minimum and recommended specs on the Steam page to learn more.

Battlemarked largely sticks to the original Demeo's established mechanics with the appropriate Dungeons & Dragons set dressing, which feels fitting enough and evolves upon the original game well. But it's these moments where I believe Resolution could take slightly better advantage of what such a crossover can provide.

I'm not expecting Baldur's Gate 3 levels of branching narrative, but Dungeons & Dragons is all about theater of the mind. A good DM won't just let anything fly; an even better one will give you choices while subtly guiding you on a certain path. Choosing a DM-less system is understandable given the base game it's working from, though I'd love to see more meaningful story choices beyond some side quests. What's here is a deliberately simplified take on Wizards of the Coast's tabletop hit, though I'm still having a great time with friends.

Demeo x D&D is a great way to introduce newcomers to the Forgotten Realms that's highly enjoyable for more veteran players of both. Returning to these iconic locations in a new way continues to intrigue me, scratching an itch I've had since leaving my regular Dungeons & Dragons campaign two years ago. Progress saves as you advance, and reaching each chapter's end ultimately feels worth it for that sense of accomplishment.

I can only hope it'll be a similar story when Resolution Games begins releasing additional campaigns via future DLC. Given the lengthier nature of Embers of Chaos and Crown of Frost, I'm hopeful for what comes next. As an added touch, unlocking lengthier missions as one-shot dungeons upon completing them is a welcome touch for those of us after something a little more brief.

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked - Final Verdict

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is a fitting evolution that's both newcomer-friendly and expands upon the original Demeo well. This crossover packs more expansive campaigns, better difficulty balancing with enemy spawns, lovely visuals, and a greater story focus that better complements these gameplay systems.

I do wish this offered a little more gameplay freedom to better fit D&D. Further narrative freedom would leave your decisions feeling more impactful, leveling up hirelings would help solo players, and I'd love a more expansive custom character creator. Still, Demeo x D&D gets a strong recommendation from me and if you enjoyed Resolution's older hit, you'll feel right at home here.

