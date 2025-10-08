Super RC Launches In Early Access On Quest Headsets

The developers of Ultrawings 2 released their RC car racing game in early access for Quest headsets.

The new title from the developer of Ultrawings 2 is priced $7.99 and focused around controlling RC cars in multiplayer, single-player, and sandbox modes. The price gives access to the game's Jumper car and track creator, and you can test other vehicles in multiplayer with additional cars available to purchase.

0:00 / 1:00 1× Gameplay captured by UploadVR mixed with custom music from the game

Super RC begins by having you press something that resembles the "Easy Button" from a Staples commercial, triggering a large box being delivered to your virtual room. Grab the box cutter, and it's time to open up the package to claim your first car.

0:00 / 0:29 1×

The Jumper.

Once the car is out of the box, it's time to attach the wheels and give it a good look on the rotatable platform. This is also where you can customize it.

An in-game tablet includes tutorial challenges you're going to need to pass before unlocking any of the other game modes. The basic driving skills are easy enough, at first, but then ramps up to harder tasks like driving up homemade structures and jumping over neighborhood fences. You'll learn soon enough feathering the throttle is sometimes a better idea than just trying to punch it.

0:00 / 0:30 1×

After the tutorial, the map is finally useable, and new destinations are unlocked. Locales aim to unlock a laid back atmosphere for you to play around with your new skills and maybe catch some air while doing it. I love the suburb setting, ramping my little car off curbs into twisting jumps brings back the same sense of joy and wonder I experienced all those years ago while standing in the driveway of my childhood home in a small Texas town.

Controlling the game is done with the Touch controllers, aiming for a satisfying analogue to holding a real RC controller in one hand. Just like a real RC car, it's a bit difficult to control at first but it's definitely possible to zip around tracks once you've got it handled.

We're planning to have Bit Planet Games developer Chris Stockman join us for a live play session on our YouTube channel on Friday, so if you have any questions for the developer we'll be able to cover them then.

Super RC is available now in early access and you can join their Discord server.