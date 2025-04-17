Resist PS VR2 Update Adds 120Hz Refresh Rate On PS5 Pro

Resist just received its first update since being released on PlayStation VR2 last week.

New to Binary Mill’s open world city swinger is that 120Hz is the new default mode for PS5 Pro, offering users a more comfortable view of the hectic first-person action. Elsewhere in the Resist update, social screen tearing has been fixed, a rare issue where players were dropping through the world should no longer occur, and the game should no longer hang on a black screen for those attempting to change language.

Resist was first released on Oculus Quest in 2021 and PC VR a year later and has been favorably compared to the Spider-Man games that have long been native to Sony machines. Thus it is that the enhanced PS VR2 edition of Resist has found something of a natural home, and while it’s unlikely that features such as eye tracking will make it across to other platforms, PC players have been asking whether the higher refresh rate might.

No word from developer Binary Mill on that as yet, but there was a brief update on the state of Into Black, Binary Mill’s next Quest game that is coming to PS VR2: “It's looking real good, and it's not too far away now.”