Into Black Details PlayStation VR2 Port With "Full Visual Overhaul"

Into Black's developer detailed its upcoming PlayStation VR2 port, which it says will bring a "full visual overhaul" compared to Quest.

The action/exploration VR game, which we likened to Deep Rock Galactic, launched on Meta Quest headsets back in October. In our hands-on impressions, we described it as "a genuine sci-fi adventure coming out the door with engaging gameplay mechanics and a serviceable story that can be enjoyed alone or in co-op".

Developer The Binary Mill confirmed it would port Into Black to PlayStation VR2 back in January. Now, the developer is going into detail about how this port will differ from the Quest version.

"By utilising the power of the PS VR2 hardware, we’ve been able to reshape the world of Into Black into something truly next level," the studio explains.

One enhancement will be real-time shadows, including shadows cast by your torch and the torches of your co-op teammates.

Into Black will also take advantage of PlayStation VR2's HDR displays, with HDR lighting and "volumetric effects".

But the enhancements go far beyond just lighting. The Binary Mill says it rebuilt the cave environments with "much higher geometric density", as well as increasing the resolution of the textures and detail maps.

To make caves feel more alive, the PS VR2 version will also have "dramatically" increased flora and fauna in caves.

"Combine all this with higher resolution, eye-tracked foveation, and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, and you have the cleanest, most striking version of Into Black yet," The Binary Mill teases.

The visuals aren't the only aspect of Into Black getting enhanced for PlayStation VR2. The game will support PS VR2's head rumble and the PS VR2 Sense controllers' adaptive triggers for improved haptic feedback.

"Feel the impact of every pickaxe swing, and the kick of the shotgun blast. Get rocked by a swipe from a colossal rock golem, or by the errant throw of a buddy’s grenade."

There's no set date for Into Black arriving on PlayStation VR2, but you can now wishlist it on the PlayStation Store.