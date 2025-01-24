Co-op action adventure game Into Black is getting a PlayStation VR2 port, and new localizations are now available in update 1.5.

Following its Quest release last October, Into Black by The Binary Mill has continued receiving post-launch updates like checkpoint saves, new game +, cosmetics, and more. With Update 1.5 launching earlier this week, that's now introduced “performance improvements” alongside further language support for Italian, Spanish, German, French, Japanese, and Korean.

But that's not all we learned. After sharing the update news on r/OculusQuest, user KRONGOR queried if there are any plans for a Steam or PlayStation VR2 release. “Yes! PS VR2 in the works. We'll be sharing more info soon!” stated the studio. No further details have been shared at this time.

It's welcome news following our positive Into Black impressions at launch, where we praised its “satisfying” gameplay on Quest.

A genuine sci-fi adventure coming out the door with engaging gameplay mechanics and a serviceable story that can be enjoyed alone or in co-op is not often seen for VR-only games. Into Black delivers on those fronts while giving an endlessly replayable mission-based journey with constant rewards to keep you coming back.

Into Black is now available on the Meta Quest platform, while the PlayStation VR2 release date is unconfirmed.