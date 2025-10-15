Little Critters Is A Strategic Action Game Built For Mixed Reality

Little Critters is a light-hearted mixed reality action-strategy game launching this fall on Quest 3 and 3S.

Created by Purple Yonder, who formerly worked on Little Cities, this upcoming game takes a new approach despite its similar name. Promising a mixed reality twist on more traditional tower defense games, Little Critters sees you fortifying your real-world space by strategically placing traps to stop mischievous critters from attacking from every direction.

Purple Yonder states Little Critters was “built from the ground up” for mixed reality with a focus on blending tactile interactions and physical comedy. Hand tracking support lets you manipulate the game's world, where you can also grab, slap, squash, and throw enemies. Tougher difficulty waves gradually come into play, and you'll unlock new traps and weapons as you progress.

“We wanted to make something that anyone could pick up, enjoy, and instantly

understand,” said James Howard, co-founder of Purple Yonder, in a prepared statement.

We'll be keeping an eye out on Little Critters after praising Little Cities in 2022 on Quest, calling it “an impressive effort” that delivered an “accomplished” city simulator. It's since received numerous post-launch updates like Attractions, Little Citizens, and the Snowy Islands DLC, eventually reaching PlayStation VR2 and getting a re-imagined Apple Vision Pro edition.

Little Critters launches this fall on the Meta Quest platform.