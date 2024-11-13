Little Cities: Diorama Coming to Apple Vision Pro Next Month

Little Cities: Diorama, a re-imagined mixed reality version of the city-building game, launches on Apple Vision Pro this December.

Little Cities: Diorama comes out of a collaboration between the original game's developer Purple Yonder and one of nDreams' internal studios, Near Light. Following on from earlier entries - Little Cities on Meta Quest and Little Cities: Bigger! for PlayStation VR2, Diorama leverages Apple Vision Pro's spatial capabilities to let players build and manage small cities in your own room.

A bespoke UI and gesture controls promise to make building a tiny metropolis easy peasy.

Here's an official description from publisher nDreams.

Little Cities: Diorama serves up an irresistible offering of fuss-free city creation, utilising intuitive gesture controls and a bespoke bubble poppin' UI to make placing roads, constructing houses, and building landmarks a breeze. With a sandbox of endless creative possibilities and a gorgeous range of biomes and environments to explore, there's something to delight every player.

When we reviewed Little Cities in 2022, we called it "an impressive effort from Purple Yonder and an accomplished city simulator [that] effectively adapts the genre’s traditional mechanics into a distilled format that feels native and well-considered for VR." Following various post-launch updates, Little Cities: Bigger! arrived earlier this year, adding an enhanced frame rate, 4K resolution, eye tracking and haptic feedback, expanding the original into an even more impressive game.

Little Cities: Diorama launches on Apple Vision Pro on December 5.