Real-Time Strategy Game Homeworld: Vast Reaches Heads For SteamVR Soon

Homeworld: Vast Reaches brings the real-time strategy game to SteamVR with upgraded visuals later this month.

Developed by FarBridge, Homeworld: Vast Reaches takes place between the events of Homeworld 1 and Homeworld 2, setting adventurous astronauts on a fresh journey within the series’ universe. You play as Tyrra Soban, a new Fleet Commander, guided by Karan S’jet as they tackle an unknown evil. Originally launched on Quest last year, it's making its debut on SteamVR on October 23, and you can check out the launch trailer below.

0:00 / 0:54 1×

Traditionally a flatscreen series, Homeworld: Vast Reaches adapts the controls for VR, allowing players to immerse themselves in their space war strategies up close and from 'any angle.' Using a virtual command module located on your wrist, clever tacticians can create ships and direct formations in your search for victory. In addition to visual improvements, the SteamVR version introduces new Challenge Levels designed to test experienced players.

“When we launched on Meta Quest initially, some core strategy players reported they had mastered the gameplay in Vast Reaches and wanted harder missions, so we built three new Challenge Levels for this new version with them in mind,” said FarBridge Creative Director Richard Rouse. “Get ready!”

In our previous impressions on Quest, we felt Homeworld: Vast Reaches maintained the strategic depth and storytelling chops of its predecessors.

“This new adventure successfully translates the complex, strategic gameplay of the Homeworld series, all while bringing the franchise into a new and immersive medium, making Vast Reaches a standout title in the VR RTS genre and one that we feel is a must-play for both fans of the long-running series and newcomers to VR and MR gaming.”

Homeworld: Vast Reaches launches on Steam on October 23, and it's out now on Quest.