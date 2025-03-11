Roboquest VR Shows Off Co-Op Gameplay In New Trailer

Fast-paced FPS roguelike Roboquest VR showed off a co-op mode in today's new gameplay trailer.

Originally developed by Starbreeze, Roboquest is a high-octane roguelike that pits players against an onslaught of frenzying ballistic bots. In a post-apocalyptic 2700, players become Guardians, upgrading their loadout and skills to advance against a menacing metallic force. Alongside platforming challenges and bullet-hell battles, Roboquest also features boss battles that bookend bouts of tense exploration.

The VR version of Roboquest is being made by Flat2VR Studios, the notable studio that helps officially port popular flatscreen games, like Trombone Champ, over to virtual reality platforms. Today's new trailer offers a closer look at Roboquest VR's techy cel-shaded world that includes its player hub, which features a Workshop, Class Area and Gadgets Rack players can access for upgrades. There's also a Shooting Range to test out weapons.

While much of the trailer featured single-player gameplay, the final moments gave players a peek at the two-player co-op mode currently in development. In the trailer, we saw tandem Guardians grinding on rails and unleashing their loadout on the enemy robots. In co-op, you can revive fallen allies and combine abilities for team attacks.

Roboquest VR is coming to PS VR2, PC VR, and Quest this fall.