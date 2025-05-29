Don't Move Aims To Test Your Nerves On PC VR

Don't Move is a 'test your nerves' PC VR game from a solo developer, and a Steam demo is now available.

Developed by Spectacular-Ocular, Don't Move challenges you to stay perfectly still, regardless of what comes towards you. Playing as a test dummy working for the Flinch Inc Dummy Testing Facility, you're tasked with surviving a series of horrifying yet often ludicrous challenges in the name of safety. Here's the announcement trailer.

Spectacular-Ocular states that Don't Move supports both seated mode and standing mode, and it recommends the former while suggesting the latter can offer a “real challenge.” Further 'Flinch-Pack' expansions are also planned, and the developer advised it is taking suggestions through the official Discord server on what to add.

The upcoming game is a solo project by Tim Wildgoose, who also works full-time as the head of manufacturing at Lucasfilm across various Star Wars projects. Wildgoose states he works under the name Spectacular-Ocular in his spare time for both VR and 2D games, calling Don't Move a passion project of his.

Don't Move doesn't have a confirmed PC VR release date yet, but the Steam demo is available now.