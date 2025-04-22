Requisition VR Lets You Craft Absurd Zombie Killing Weapons Soon On Quest & Pico

Requisition VR is bringing the physics-based zombie killing co-op game to Quest and Pico next month.

Previously released on Steam in May 2023, Requisition VR takes inspiration from Dead Rising and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners. Developed by Arcadia VR, you can craft increasingly absurd weaponry like electrically charged baseball bats or “chair swords” using household items across an extraction-based PvPvE adventure. Now, it's coming to standalone VR headsets in two weeks.

You'll need to scavenge for resources to create new weapons, letting you team up with friends to take down both AI and human opponents. Environmental traps can be set across these locations but risk alerting hordes of zombies, who come in distinct types, like armored zombies resistant to firearms or spiked ones best attacked from range.

Though the announcement trailer doesn't include Pico, the studio's X profile mentions a simultaneous launch with Quest. On the Horizon Store page, Requisition VR only lists two gameplay modes - Extraction and Horde - while the Steam version supports four modes - Survival, Horde, Story, and PvP.

Given the store description mentions human enemies, we'd speculate PvP is included in some capacity, but the rest is uncertain. A PlayStation VR2 version was also previously announced, though it's unclear if this is still in development. We've contacted publisher Spheroom for clarification on both points, and we will update this story if we learn more.

Requisition VR will arrive on May 8 on Quest and Pico. It's also on PC VR, but we'd advise caution as recent user reviews on Steam state the game currently does not work.