From Thief VR to Men in Black, there's still a few new VR games left before 2025 ends. Here are our December highlights on Quest, Steam, and PS VR2.

It's been a hectic couple of months for new games, and November delivered plenty of hits. Between Roboquest VR, Hotel Infinity, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons, Marvel's Deadpool VR, Lumines Arise, Glassbreakers, Of Lies and Rain, Laser Dance, Forefront, and Little Critters, there was something for almost everyone. That's before mentioning Tracked, Syberia VR, Starvault, and Inu Atsume VR, or fresh ports like Thrasher and RUSH.

The year's almost over, but more new VR games continue coming. Keep an eye out for the UploadVR Winter Showcase on December 5 for more reveals on our YouTube channel, and we'll update this list across the month. As always, our upcoming VR games list remains regularly updated for a brief rundown on everything else.

It's worth noting that we're excluding Star Trek: Infection for now. While Bloober Team previously confirmed a December 11 launch, last month's trailer and the store pages only say “coming soon.” We've contacted the publisher and will update this if we learn more. We've also removed The Amygdala Protocol after repeated delays, as well as games down as 'Q4 2025' or 'winter 2025.'

Right now, here are our highlights for new VR games this December on Quest, PC VR, and PlayStation VR2.

Ghost Town - December 1 (PS VR2)

Ghost Town is the latest VR title from UK studio Fireproof Games (The Room VR). Set in the '80s, this story focuses on a witch turned ghost hunter and exorcist called Edith Penrose, who now heads up a paranormal detective agency with her flatmate across London. Previously released on Steam and Quest, it's now coming to PlayStation VR2.

God of Riffs: Battle for the Metalverse - December 1 (PS VR2)

Originally launched in 2022 on Quest and Steam, God of Riffs: Battle for the Metalverse is an arcade rhythm game with a heavy metal focus. Using twin guitar axes, you're tasked with taking down swarms of skeletons, flying beasts, and more as you build up combos.

Dark Ride: The Feline Fix - December 2 (PC VR)

Dark Ride: The Feline Fix is a family-friendly escape room game that deliberately leans into a low-poly aesthetic. Set in a potion shop, you're tasked with curing a village-wide cat transformation. Taking roughly 30 minutes to complete, it's now coming to Steam following a recent Quest launch.

Deadly Delivery - December 4 (PC VR, Quest)

Deadly Delivery is a comedy horror game where you and up to three friends take on postal jobs to earn cash as cel-shaded goblins to pay off your student debts. Developed by Flat Head Studio (We Are One), this involves ferrying goods across procedurally generated maps using proximity-based voice chat to communicate.

How To God - December 4 (Quest)

How to God by Thoughtfish (Living Room) is a deity-themed sandbox experience that's launching in early access. This lets you train as a deity, completing quests and expanding your powers while managing a mini society, where you can choose to be benevolent or cruel to your people.

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow - December 4 (PC VR, PS VR2, Quest)

Developed by Maze Theory and published by Vertigo Games, Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow is a new entry set directly between the original Thief trilogy and its 2014 reboot. Starring a new protagonist called Magpie, you find yourself fighting back against the city's tyrannical ruler, Baron Ulysses Northcrest. We'll bring you our full review as soon as we can.

Lushfoil Photography Sim - December 5 (PC VR)

Released for PC back in April, Lushfoil Photography Sim is receiving a free PC VR update later this month. This experience comes with several nature maps you can explore to obtain the perfect photo, also letting you tweak various environmental settings like weather or find new cameras.

Men in Black: Most Wanted - December 5 (Quest)

Men in Black: Most Wanted is a new entry in the comedic sci-fi franchise by VR veterans Coatsink (Jurassic World Aftermath, Augmented Empire) that's heading to Quest soon. Set in the early 1990s, you play as Agent I while joined by your partner, Agent L, to confront the Cylathians, a hostile alien race. We'll bring you our full review soon.

Boom Karts - December 11 (Quest)

Originally launched on mobile platforms, free-to-play racing game Boom Karts is now heading to Quest with cross-platform multiplayer. This arcade racer sees you try to secure the win using power-ups and traps, sabotaging rivals along the way. Multiple tracks, various game modes, and progression systems are promised.

Flight Unlimited - December 11 (Quest)

Created by TAS Systems, Flight Unlimited is aiming to be the first “full-fledged” flight simulator available standalone on Quest headsets. This comes with 10 aircraft that promise “4K HD cockpits,” aiming for a wider scope than the studio's previous story-based flight simulator, Flight 74.

Pocket Lands - December 11 (Quest)

Pocket Lands is the latest game from Vermillion creator Thomas van den Berge, which lets you build miniature worlds in your home in mixed reality. Letting you resize this diorama to fit your entire living room, hand-tracking controls allow you to grab building material with your hands before jumping in at any moment to explore in first person through fully immersive VR.

Tin Hearts: Act 1 - December 11 (Quest)

Developed by Rogue Sun and IPHIGAMES, Tin Hearts is a Lemmings-style game that explores the story of a fictional Victorian inventor, Albert Butterworth. Guiding toy soldiers through this Dickensian world with block-based puzzles, VR support arrived in a post-launch on PS VR2 and Steam last year. Now, it's coming to Quest with an episodic release that begins on December 11.

VR Giants - December 11 (Quest)

Developed by Risa Interactive, VR Giants originally launched on Steam Early Access in 2023, where one person plays on a flatscreen using a gamepad as a tiny companion called David, while the VR player controls Goliath to assist him. Now, it's heading to Quest with the option for both players to jump in using VR headsets.

Salmon Man - December 12 (PC VR, Quest)

Salmon Man is a platformer reminiscent of the punishing flatscreen hit Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy. Using only a paddle for locomotion, you have to navigate upstream, and a single mistake can send you back to the start. A Quest demo can be accessed by joining the official Discord server, and there's also one on Steam.

Espire: MR Missions - December 16 (Quest)

Developed by Digital Lode, Espire: MR Missions originally began life as a mixed reality mode to Espire 2: Stealth Operatives in 2023. Now expanding upon that with new missions and additional systems, it's getting a standalone release later this month. Anyone who owns Espire 2 on Quest before launch will receive MR Missions for free.

Ninja Warrior VR - December 18 (Quest)

Initially debuting on Japanese TV as Sasuke in 1997, Ninja Warrior is a reality TV series that has since received regional remakes across more than 20 countries. Designed as a test of skill and endurance, it's now being adapted as Ninja Warrior VR by MyDearest (Brazen Blaze, Dyschronia) using familiar courses and stylized ninja-like characters.

Banners & Bastions - December 2025 (Quest)

Created by Not Suspicious (Airspace Defender), Banners & Bastions is a mixed reality tabletop roguelite with hand-tracking controls that's currently available in early access. Following its addition of controller support and a recent content update, it's entering full release this December.

Les Mills XR Dance - December 2025 (PC VR)

Developed by Odders Lab, Les Mills XR Dance is a fitness program that features over 40 dance routines, one that partners with EDM record label Monstercat for the soundtrack. Featuring five different presenters and four difficulty levels, it's choreographed for different music styles like pop, club, and more. First released on Quest and Pico, it's now heading to PC VR.

Reave - December 2025 (Quest)

Reave is a dark fantasy PvPvE VR extraction game from Alta (A Township Tale) where you battle terrifying creatures and rival players alike as you seek to escape with your riches. It's heading to Quest this December, but it's unclear if the PC VR release will also launch alongside it; that's listed as “coming soon,” but you can request playtest access on Steam.

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok - December 2025 (PS VR2)

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok has been around since 2021, delivering a fantasy action-adventure set in the world of Kal Torlin. The dungeon crawler's new port runs at a native 120Hz and uses foveated rendering. Headset and Sense controller haptics are supported with adaptive triggers, and eye tracking is also integrated into the gameplay.

Smasher - December 2025 (Quest)

Smasher is a cyberpunk shooting action game where you fend off hordes of enemies, forcing you to switch weapons between rounds as you go from protective magic to void cannons. While the Quest store lists a December launch, it's unclear if it will arrive at the same time on Steam.

Street Gods - December 2025 (Quest 3)

A VR action roguelite set in the collapsing streets of New York, Street Gods sees you wielding Mjolnir as you attempt to restore your reality. Using comic-book themed visuals and physics-driven combat as you smash through enemies, you can check out our Gamescom preview below to learn more.

True Surf - December 2025 (Quest)

Developed by True Axis, True Surf is a VR port of the mobile game of the same name, allowing grommets and pros alike to carve waves and paddle through iconic locations while climbing the surfing ranks. An official game for the World Surf League, it's launching on Quest soon.

