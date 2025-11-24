Les Mills XR Dance Steps Onto Steam Next Month

Fitness experience Les Mills XR Dance gets a PC VR release next month.

Developed by Odders Lab, Les Mills XR Dance is a fitness program that features over 40 dance routines, one that partners with EDM record label Monstercat for the soundtrack. Featuring five different presenters and four difficulty levels, it's choreographed for different music styles like pop, club, and more. First released on Quest two years ago, a new Steam page confirms it's heading to PC VR soon.

Since that initial release in 2023, Les Mills XR Dance has received numerous post-launch content updates that appear to be included straight away on Steam. New updates have slowed down across the last year, though previous patches added new workouts, a playlist feature, more beginner-focused sessions, further difficulty levels, and more.

This also follows April's PC VR release for Les Mills XR Bodycombat, and Odders Lab recently released the Focus Mode DLC for its older title on both Steam and PlayStation VR2. Already available on Quest, it introduced a Space Station environment, eight new workouts, and premium futuristic cosmetics.

Les Mills XR Dance is out now on the Meta Quest platform and Pico, while the Steam release will follow this December.