Les Mills XR Bodycombat Is Now Available On PC VR

Les Mills XR Bodycombat brings the VR fitness app to Steam, and a major update for PlayStation VR2 players is coming soon.

Available for PC VR users, the fitness simulator Les Mills XR Bodycombat is now accessible on most major VR platforms, including Quest, Pico, and PlayStation VR2. The Steam edition will launch with all the key features, such as high-intensity Bodycombat classes, upbeat music, the PowerStrike DLC, and coaching from instructors Dan Cohen and Rachel Newsham.

Developer Odders Lab also announced that a major update is coming for the PlayStation VR2 edition. That will introduce 16 new workouts, three new workout environments (Space Station, Highlands, and Volcano), a refreshed UI, alongside other quality-of-life changes. Notably, PS VR2 users will also be able to access the PowerStrike DLC, with the remaining DLC packs arriving later down the line.

“With the introduction of premium DLC packs and the Monthly Challenges, we’ve provided additional motivation, offering new moves, environments, and mission-based rewards to keep players engaged,” explained Odders Lab in a prepared statement. “Now, with the Steam launch and PS VR2 update, we’re thrilled to expand our immersive fitness experience to even more players.”

Les Mills XR Bodycombat is available for $30 on Quest, Steam, Pico, and PlayStation VR2.