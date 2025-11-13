Narrative Adventure Syberia VR Launches On Quest 3 Today

Syberia VR is an immersive reimagining of the narrative adventure game of the same name, and it's now available on Quest 3 and 3S.

Developed by Virtuallyz Gaming and Microids Studio Paris, Syberia VR puts players in the shoes of Kate Walker, a New York lawyer who's thrust into an enigma-filled adventure across Eastern Europe when a job to settle an estate goes awry. Initially starting life in 2002, this VR version revisits the events of the first game in the series, asking you to solve the mysteries of its steampunk-inspired setting up close.

0:00 / 1:11 1×

Kate isn't alone in her journey and is joined by an informed automaton companion called Oscar, who assists the accomplished lawyer with her investigation. Together, the two chase an elusive inventor called Hans Voralberg, who's seeking to find the last remaining mammoths on the titular island.

From a gameplay perspective, this means exploring dioramic spaces, interacting with residents, and solving puzzles across 3D recreations of the original game world. Across the trailer, we can see a handful of the locations Kate visits, including spiderweb-ridden crypts, mechanized factories, and medieval castles, to name a few.

Syberia VR is now available on Quest 3 and 3S. While we didn't receive pre-release access, we'll aim to bring you our full review soon.