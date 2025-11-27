Free-To-Play VR FPS Starvault Enters Full Release Today

Starvault, a competitive 5v5 VR shooter with MOBA elements, enters full release today on Quest.

Previously available in early access, Starvault by Theia Games is a first-person team-based game that aims to mix gameplay mechanics from hero shooters and MOBAs (multiplayer online battle arenas). Set in a sci-fi fantasy universe, this takes place across 5v5 battles where you pick one of 12 champions with varying weapons, abilities, and playstyles.

Set across large battlefields, this involves pushing through enemy lanes as you capture vision obelisks to gain map control before eventually taking down the opposing team's Energy Core. Defeating enemies and clearing camps awards experience points and credits, which can then be used for unlocking abilities or buying artifacts.

Regarding what's new with the Version 1.0 launch, Theia Games didn't elaborate on specifics before today's launch. The studio confirmed that it'll remain free-to-play with the full release, and it's getting a “full Battle Pass system” with more cosmetics. Promised improvements were also mentioned for stability, progression, and “overall gameplay feel.”

We had positive impressions when the open beta originally launched, believing Theia Games was “taking steps in the right direction to find its audience.” We criticized its lack of a memorable soundtrack, and though we've yet to see if that's been addressed with the full release, we considered Starvault to be a “valiant effort” making effective use of VR.

Starvault enters full release today on the wider Meta Quest platform, while a PC VR release is also planned in Q1 2026.