Salmon Man Is A Punishing VR Platformer Similar To Getting Over It

Salmon Man, a punishing platformer reminiscent of Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy, reaches PC VR and Quest this month.

Developed by Valem Studio (Detective VR), Salmon Man is a hardcore VR platformer rage game that's been in development for the last three years. Your goal is to climb upstream using only a paddle for movement across a series of physics-based challenges, and a single mistake can send you back to the start. Here's the teaser trailer.

Valem Studio is keen to emphasize the game's difficult nature as you try to conquer this river, stating, “There are no shortcuts, no cheats, and no mercy.” A demo is available for both platforms that features Salmon Man's entire first level, which can be accessed on Quest by joining the official Discord server or directly through Steam.

As for Valem Studio's post-launch plans, the team has a roadmap for Salmon Man that includes collectible items throughout the game. It's also hoping to introduce an even harder 'Lava Mode' that unlocks after beating the game, challenge modes with the possibility of time trials too. Other changes include additional language localizations and a boss fight.

Salmon Man arrives later this month on PC VR and Quest with a $9.99 launch price.