Ninja Warrior VR Will Bring The Iconic Reality TV Show To Quest

Reality TV show Ninja Warrior is getting a VR game next month on Meta Quest headsets.

Initially debuted on Japanese TV as Sasuke in 1997, Ninja Warrior has since been remade in over 20 countries. The show is a test of skill and endurance for those who participate, tasking competitors with the need to overcome increasingly intense obstacle courses with the promise of a cash prize for the winner. It’s a concept with universal appeal that challenges people to overcome extraordinary feats of strength and attain victory.

This upcoming game is being developed by MyDearest in partnership with TBS Games, giving anyone a chance to compete in this virtual recreation. In the jump to virtual reality, players will take the form of a stylized ninja-like character in a cartoonish approximation of the real thing. Many of the recognizable obstacles from each stage of the competition make a return, and you must actively overcome these hurdles using full-body motion.

The intent is to not just make this a competitive title that supports up to 3 other players; MyDearest hopes to make a challenging exercise regimen that lets you feel the burn as you undertake these courses. The TV show's format of three stages plus a final stage is also present in the game, with variations and new stages being introduced in future updates.

Ninja Warrior VR will launch on December 18 on the Meta Horizon Store for $9.99.