Gran Turismo 7 Gets Free Spec III Update & New DLC Tomorrow

Gran Turismo 7 launches its free Spec III update and the Power Pack DLC tomorrow on PS5 and PlayStation VR2.

We've known since September's State of Play presentation that Polyphony Digital planned to launch its Gran Turismo 7: Spec III update. Celebrating the wider series reaching 100 million sales, this free update comes with two new tracks - Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit and Canada's Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve - alongside eight new cars. You can see that in action below.

Like before, these cars aren't unlocked immediately and require purchasing from different shops in Gran Turismo 7. Here's the full list of cars being added: Ferrari 296 GT3 ’23, Ferrari 296 GTB ’22, FIAT Panda 30 CL ’85, Gran Turismo F3500-B, Mine’s BNR34 GT-R N1 base, Mitsubishi FTO GP Version R ’97, Polestar 5 Performance ’26, and the Renault Espace F1 ’95.

These aren't the only free additions in update 1.65, either. PlayStation Blog confirms other changes include Dunlop tires, a raised collector level cap, seven new events across World Circuits, and more weekly challenges. A new 'Data Logger' is accessible in non-racing modes, while further Café Menus and featured curations in Scapes mode are also included.

With the Power Pack DLC, Polyphony Digital states that it's “based around the theme of real racing.” The studio confirmed this offers various motorsports challenges such as full racing weekend formats, 50 new events across 20 categories, and 24-hour endurance races.

This DLC also exclusively contains the latest version of Gran Turismo 7's AI agent, Sophy 3.0, and completing Menu Book No.9 Championship unlocks the Power Pack pavilion on the world map, represented by a sailboat icon. Unlike Spec III, that's a paid content update costing $29.99 and includes 5,000,000 in-game credits.

Gran Turismo 7 is available now on PlayStation VR2.