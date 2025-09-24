Gran Turismo 7 Will Receive 'Biggest Update Yet' This December

To celebrate the series reaching 100 million sales, Gran Turismo 7 will receive its “biggest update yet” later this year.

Announced during Sony's State of Play presentation, Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi revealed that Gran Turismo reached this major sales milestone on June 25, 2025. To celebrate this achievement, the studio confirmed that the upcoming Update 1.64 for Gran Turismo 7, also known as the SPEC III update, will launch this December.

SPEC III's most notable inclusions are two new tracks that are perhaps best known for respectively hosting Formula 1's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Canadian Grand Prix: Yas Marina Circuit and Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

Elsewhere, eight new cars are being added alongside Dunlop tires, the Collector Level cap is being increased, and this also introduces a new opening movie. Other changes include promised improvements for online races, enhanced weekly challenges, and more.

Today's announcement also follows yesterday's launch of Update 1.63, which introduced five new cars: the Hyundai Elantra N ’23, Mazda Spirit Racing Roadster 12R ’25, Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40V ’74, and the Toyota RAV4 Adventure ’20. Five new events were also added, alongside the new Bolivia Curation in Scapes.

Gran Turismo 7 is available now on PlayStation VR2.