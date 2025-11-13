 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
Mixed Reality Games

Tactical Roguelite Banners & Bastions Gets Full Release This December

 &  Henry Stockdale
Tactical Roguelite Banners & Bastions Gets Full Release This December

Banners & Bastions adds new enemies to the mixed reality tactical tabletop roguelite with today's update, and it enters full release next month.

Created by Not Suspicious (Airspace Defender), Banners & Bastions is an MR tabletop roguelite with hand-tracking controls that's currently available in early access. Following last month's addition of controller support, a further update is now live that introduces a dragon boss battle. Two new enemy types are also available - Witch (ranged) and the Elite Swordsman (melee) - alongside a new playable Minefield card.

0:00
/0:56

New trailer

For the unfamiliar, Banners & Bastions sees every battle occur across procedurally generated maps as you defend your kingdom, with tougher foes emerging across each wave. You can keep investing in your local economy or fortifications, while your troops range from spearmen, knights, archers, and more. More features are on the way next month in a further content update.

Banners & Bastions is out now in early access on the Meta Quest platform, with the full release arriving this December. You can check out our previous early access hands-on to learn more.

Banners & Bastions Hands-On: Satisfying Strategy In Mixed Reality
Banners & Bastions, the mixed reality tower defense game from Not Suspicious, is available now in early access on Quest.
UploadVRDon Hopper
UploadVR logo

Unlock the full potential of UploadVR and support our independent journalism with an ad-free experience by becoming a Member.

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More Mixed Reality Games

Latest Articles

See More