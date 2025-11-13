Lushfoil Photography Sim Gets Free PC VR Update Next Month

Lushfoil Photography Sim gets PC VR support in a free update next month on Steam.

After launching on Steam earlier this year, the atmospheric photography sim Lushfoil is making its VR debut next month on December 5. Announced in today's VR Games Showcase, it features a diverse range of locations, from quiet mountainous areas to urban spaces, providing avid shutterbugs with opportunities to explore and snap their perfect shot. You can check out the new trailer below:

Across the trailer, we can see the player wielding various cameras, including a traditional DSLR and a smaller digital camera, as well as non-photography items like a flashlight, umbrella, and paper airplane. We can also see them forming an L shape with their hands to create a rectangular frame, which provides an alternative means of taking a photo.

Those looking to get into the nitty-gritty of settings will be able to alter important features like the aperture, focus, and zoom, as well as the exposure, contrast, and white balance. Additionally, you can also alter the weather conditions as you please, adding moody effects like snow, fog, wind, and rain.

Lushfoil Photography Sim will make its PC VR debut on December 5 as a free update on Steam.