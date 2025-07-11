Smasher Is Bringing Magical Cyberpunk Shootouts To Quest And Steam

Smasher is a cyberpunk shooting action game that pits players against hordes of enemies, and it arrives this October on Quest and Steam.

Magic unexpectedly invades the world of high technology in Smasher. You take on the waves of bad guys who relentlessly attack, but beware: your weapons only last one round each. You'll have to switch and improvise to last through the fight if you want to live to see another day. Alternatively, you can use magic against your new foes as well.

Your range of weapons and spells available in Smasher varies from pistols to void cannons to offensive and protective magic. You can cast everything from fireballs to shields and even summon weapons in the nick of time. Each wave of enemies changes in type from corpos to bandits to a Mother Drone surrounded by a minion swarm.

It offers two modes for players to enjoy. Smasher promises both a cinematic story with dialogue and direction, alongside an endless mode for those who just want to duke it out. Both modes are designed to keep players on their toes, and this trailer debuted during our UploadVR Summer Showcase.

Smasher arrives this October on Quest and Steam. For an early preview, a free demo is currently on Steam and SideQuest.