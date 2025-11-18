Mixed Reality Roguelite Healer Launches Next Month On Quest 3

Healer is a mixed reality roguelite where you save the universe one encounter at a time, and it's coming to Quest 3 and 3S next month.

Developed by ROTU Entertainment (Eolia), Healer sees players become planetary defenders, wielding their wits and helpful hand cannons against a joy-devouring evil called the Entropic Virus. From a gameplay perspective, this means shooting at undulating orbs, solving 3D puzzles, and fighting off alien creatures to earn high scores. You can check out gameplay below:

Among the bubble popping, you can also find crystalline creatures called Cosmic Critters that apply upgrades to your runs. The trailer shows a blue critter called 'Reanu Keeves' that affects enemy movement speed, a purple critter called 'Enna Jortega' that increases the fire rate on dark weapons, and more. As you seek them out, you'll also unlock Set Bonuses to further bolster your arsenal.

Beyond Healer's main story, competitive players can seek additional glory by competing on the game's global leaderboard. When you complete an 'encounter,' your successes will add up to a high score that you can post. Hand tracking and controllers are both supported too.

Healer is launching on December 11 exclusively on Quest 3/3S.