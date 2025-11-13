Espire: MR Missions Turns Your Living Room Into A Stealth Training Ground

Espire: MR Missions builds upon Espire 2's mixed reality stealth missions, and it's launching on Quest next month.

Starting life as an add-on mixed reality mode to Espire 2: Stealth Operatives in 2023, Espire: MR Missions builds on those foundations by utilizing the boundaries of the player's home as the backdrop for its perilous, militant levels. Announced at today's VR Games Showcase, this standalone release contains new missions and systems, and it launches on December 16 for Quest. You can check out gameplay below:

Espire: MR Missions features 29 different challenges, offering 21 small-scale single-room missions and eight large-scale multi-room missions. It integrates your furniture and home decor into the game world, adding new details like roller doors and lighting effects on top. So while the overarching objectives remain the same throughout, your tactics and gameplay can vary depending on your playspace.

Throughout missions, you'll take on gun-toting OPHIS Guards and navigate cleverly placed laser traps, all while evading the enemy's eyeline. Across the launch trailer, we can see the player disarm and knock out enemy soldiers, as well as grab them and use their retinas to unlock doors and loot them of their firearms.

Espire: MR Missions arrives on December 16 for Quest. Players who already own Espire 2 on Quest before the launch date will receive Espire: MR Missions at no additional cost.