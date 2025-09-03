Hello Kitty Skyland Will Bring Sanrio Characters To VR

Social VR experience Hello Kitty Skyland is set to launch into early access later this year.

Developed by Thirdverse (Soul Covenant, X8) in collaboration with Sanrio, Hello Kitty Skyland is a social VR game set to launch into Early Access later this year for Quest and “other major VR platforms.” Skyland is set to be free-to-play with in-app purchases, although specific details regarding what paid content may look like aren't currently available.

Set in an expectedly colorful rendition of the Hello Kitty universe, you'll get the chance to meet up with prolific Sanrio characters in VR and take part in “multiplayer experiences that make full use of your hand controls.” Alongside hanging out with friends, Skyland will also feature crafting and customization options for player avatars and online spaces.

You have control over two character options for interacting within this digital world. The first is a humanoid avatar that can be dressed up, and the second is a cartoonish creature that allows players to move “freely throughout the titular world of SKYLAND, enabling dynamic and intuitive VR actions unique to the medium.” In a press release, Thirdverse explained that the secondary character is an original concept designed with Sanrio's supervision.

Hello Kitty Skyland will enter early access later this year.