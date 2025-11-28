Wave Riding Sim True Surf Arrives Next Month On Quest

The realistic surfing simulator, True Surf, is making its Quest debut this December.

Developed by True Axis, True Surf is a VR port of the mobile game of the same name, allowing grommets and pros alike to carve waves and paddle through iconic locations while climbing the surfing ranks. An official game for the World Surf League, it's launching on Quest next month, and you can check out gameplay below:

In True Surf, you monitor a live swell map, which comes courtesy of data provided by real-world surf forecasting organization Surfline, before picking a spot to ride the waves. Then, if you'd like, you can control the weather to boost the swell's strength for a greater challenge. As you complete missions and rack up high scores, you'll generate 'Shaka,' which can be used to unlock more locations.

Included locations in True Surf span the globe, featuring famous spots like Waikiki in Hawaii, Bells Beach in Australia, and Puerto Escondido in Mexico, to name a few. Each location also includes wildlife to glide alongside, such as dolphins, fish, and turtles. Those looking to customize their character will also find branded gear options across various boards and apparel.

