Co-op Platformer VR Giants Heads To Quest This Year

Asymmetric co-op platformer VR Giants is heading to Meta Quest headsets later this year.

Developed by Risa Interactive, VR Giants originally launched on Steam Early Access in 2023, where one person plays flatscreen using a gamepad as a tiny companion called David, while the VR player controls Goliath to assist him. After previously confirming online multiplayer is being introduced, Risa Interactive recently announced it's heading to Quest before the year's over.

Though it's unclear if this is also being introduced on Steam, Risa Interactive states both Quest players will be able to play fully in VR. The studio's also using a 'Free Friends Pass' system for VR Giants, which lets you invite another player to join in without both of you needing to buy the game.

Detailing this further, Risa Interactive confirmed that VR Giants includes 23 levels across four biomes: Ice, Desert, Volcano, and Pasture. Goliath can transform into three separate forms, unlockable cosmetics are available for both characters, and the studio states this campaign will offer “8 hours” of gameplay.

VR Giants is out now on Steam Early Access, while the Quest version will follow in Q4 2025.