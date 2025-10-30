Zero Caliber 2: Remastered Impressions - VR Warfare Gets A Glow-Up

Just over a year after its initial launch, XREAL Games has brought its explosive action shooter to Steam with Zero Caliber 2 Remastered. This new, upgraded version gives PC players a chance to experience one of VR’s most cinematic military adventures in full, high-resolution glory. After spending some time with this upgraded release, I'm impressed while also being reminded of just how solid the original Quest version still is.

For those unfamiliar, Zero Caliber 2 is a narrative-driven military shooter set in a dystopian 'not too distant future.' While the story gives the action some grounding, it favors spectacle over plot. Zero Caliber 2’s focus has always been on big-budget firefights, explosive set pieces, and moment-to-moment intensity - and that remains true here. My Quest review praised the game for delivering some hugely cinematic set pieces with grand-scale explosions and pitched battles aplenty, and that still holds up brilliantly on PC.

Jumping back in on Steam instantly reminds me why these first three missions have stayed with me for so long. Battling through suburban streets, clearing houses, and moving tactically with your squad (AI or otherwise) remains thrilling. In my opinion, these levels rank among some of the best gun-based action sequences in VR today.

There’s an immediacy to combat that few shooters manage - every firefight feels grounded and physical. Pushing forward through the streets, hiding behind burnt-out sedans, seeing your AI comrade suddenly take a headshot and crumple to the floor next to you - it really sells the visceral fantasy of making your way through an active war zone.

The campaign beyond these opening levels maintains a high bar, but these first few hours still stand out to me as a benchmark for the genre.

The PC upgrade brings not just a substantial visual overhaul, but enhanced AI and a significant increase in enemy count. Initially playing through the first missions it all feels very familiar - and it does, because the basic mechanics are all there. However, after jumping back into the Quest version for a direct comparison, I'm impressed by how significant the Remastered version's improvements are. Fighting through the overrun suburbs, lobbing grenades into a group of enemies, and picking off stragglers through the dust - this is Zero Caliber 2 as it's meant to be played.

As you would expect, lighting, explosions, and large-scale effects have all received noticeable improvements. The chaos of battle is truly spectacular on a well-endowed rig. Explosions in particular are fantastic, filling the battlefield with cinematic bursts of light and debris that make the combat feel alive. There are moments in Zero Caliber 2 Remastered that genuinely make me glad that I invested in a powerful PC.

Gameplay-wise, the experience is comparable across both versions, which is good news - Zero Caliber 2 didn’t need much changing. Weapon handling, cover mechanics, and mission structure remain strong. However, with the additional body count and AI improvements in Remastered, the stakes are even higher. Watching teammates push forward, take cover, or drop from headshots hits hard. It’s an intense, boots-on-the-ground experience that nails the physicality of VR combat.

There are, however, a few small issues on PC. The pseudo ‘force-grab’ mechanic that lets you pull items or weapons toward you from a short distance feels noticeably inconsistent in the Steam version. In the heat of combat, when seconds count, having to reach for an item multiple times can be frustrating. Similarly, holster placement seems slightly off. I often found myself unintentionally grabbing the wrong weapon or blocking my view when trying to interact with objects. There is a mechanism to reposition the holsters, but all the components move as one, so it wasn’t possible to get things lined up exactly how I like them.

In addition, when I played a co-op session, we lost in-game chat about halfway through the level. While this is frustrating, and definitely something the devs should look into, it did mean that we were able to spend the rest of the game channeling our inner SWAT selves. Communicating and coordinating through a series of gestures that make us look like some bizarre kind of military mime artists. I'm sure it would have been hilarious to watch.

But these are small gripes and easy enough to adapt to, but they do slightly undercut what’s otherwise a fluid, intuitive system.

The real trade-off for this overall upgrade offered on Steam is no cross-platform multiplayer. The Steam version currently exists as a separate ecosystem, meaning players on PC can't team up with friends on Quest. Likewise, the PvP community will now be split between platforms. It’s a shame, because Zero Caliber 2’s cooperative and competitive modes are at their best with a full squad of friends.

Ultimately, this is still Zero Caliber 2 - only bigger, bolder, and more bombastic than ever. Core gameplay remains great, and Remastered's overhaul breathes new life into an already good quality VR shooter. As I wrote in my original review, “Whether you’re pushing through houses using smoke bombs and grenades to clear rooms or ducking behind debris as you advance down a war-torn street, everything feels exciting and consistent,” and the addition of PC-level fidelity only amplifies that intensity.

If you’re a Quest player, the standalone version is still a fantastic experience that holds its own surprisingly well. But if you’ve got the hardware to handle it, the Steam release of Zero Caliber 2 Remastered is the franchise at its cinematic best - a high-octane, action-packed firefight that is well worth your time.