Deity Simulator How To God Arrives In Early Access Next Month

How to God, the deity-themed sandbox experience, launches in Early Access next month on Quest.

Developed by Thoughtfish (Living Room), How to God lets you train as a deity, completing quests and expanding your powers, as you manage a mini society. You can choose to be benevolent and reward your citizens with bountiful harvests or take the spiteful approach and rocket them with fireballs from the heavens. You can check out gameplay below:

On top of building temples and answering (or ignoring) prayers, you'll also perform acts of alchemy, combining materials to create miracles and matter that advance your society. To assist you in achieving these divine goals, you'll have the help of a petlike creature who can help out the locals with tasks or eat them as punishment.

Various biomes are available to explore, including ancient Egypt and the Scottish Highlands, with each location providing a unique set of problems to solve and quests to complete. As you progress through quests, you'll also earn relics that will upgrade your powers at the Tree of Life.

How to God arrives in Early Access on December 4 for $29.99 on Quest.