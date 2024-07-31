Living Room Turns Your Home Into An MR Animal Sanctuary

Living Room is a new app coming to Quest 3 that aims to bring an entire wildlife sanctuary into your home, letting you look after and manage it as you want.

Mixed reality gaming has seen a major boost since Quest 3 launched, and we're continuing to see developers utilize MR in different ways. Living Room by Thoughtfish allows you to turn your furniture into different ecosystems and islands where animals can thrive, and then you can watch from on high to look after everything.

You can choose what biomes surround you, and the Living Room unlocks new options as you progress, like room decorations or additional biomes with unique species of flora and fauna. Then you'll need to care for the animals and try to manage their needs. There's also a 'Creative' mode if you'd prefer to relax, alongside 'Normal' and 'Challenging' modes for those after something more.

Living Room arrives this fall on Quest 3, but there's no set date to look forward to just yet.