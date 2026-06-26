SpatialGen Zeus is a new 3U rack-mounted system built for live immersive video workflows, including Apple Immersive Video. The company says Zeus can ingest, encode, package, and distribute demanding Apple’s ProRes video for live 2D and immersive experiences.

That defines Zeus as an important part of the immersive video pipeline. Headsets like the Apple Vision Pro can already display very high quality immersive video, but capturing, processing, and delivering the dense data stream of live video at these high standards is often a serious production challenge.

Built For Live Immersive Production

Zeus is designed around ProRes 2110 live operations. SpatialGen’s public specs list support for 16K ingest, 90+ FPS, 100 Gb/s peak sustained throughput, and distribution through diverse content delivery networks like AWS CloudFront, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Akamai, and SpatialGen’s own network.

The system includes hardware, a software license for the lifetime of the system, and one year of direct access to SpatialGen engineers. Live immersive production can involve different cameras, routing, encoding targets, digital rights management, key management, and monitoring needs, so good support is essential.

Zeus supports Blackmagic’s URSA Cine Immersive 100G camera, an 8K stereoscopic 3D system designed for Apple Immersive Video production.

Why SpatialGen Matters To Vision Pro Video

In an AWE preview meeting, SpatialGen claimed it streams more than 90% of third-party immersive video on Apple Vision Pro. The company also said its system can ingest and encode multi-terabyte ProRes footage, including live immersive Lakers footage for Spectrum Front Row.

Live sports streaming is one of the clearest examples of why this infrastructure matters. Apple and Spectrum brought select Los Angeles Lakers games to Vision Pro in Apple Immersive, with the experience available through Spectrum SportsNet and the NBA app.

Immersive video isn’t new to headsets, but Apple Immersive Video raises the bar with 180-degree 3D footage, high resolution, high frame rate, HDR, and spatial audio. That quality is a big part of why Apple’s format stood out early on, and why tools for capturing and delivering it matter.

The Invisible Infrastructure

SpatialGen Zeus's value is in an integrated system that combines hardware, software, infrastructure, and support in a live workflow. A full-stack service is ideal for live streaming of immersive experiences with ProRes quality.

While traditional streaming apps can place 2D video inside VR, including DIRECTV on Quest, apps like Xtadium have shown the appeal of immersive sports viewing. SpatialGen aims to simplify the complex path from professional cameras to VR headsets in real time, without treating every production like a one-off technical experiment.

The details of Zeus may not matter much to Vision Pro owners, since it’s not a consumer product. But as live immersive concerts, sports, ceremonies, and events become more common on Vision Pro and other headsets, systems like this are the kind of invisible infrastructure that could help make that happen.