Xtadium Now Available In The UK, Bringing 180° Wimbledon & Boxing Highlights

Immersive sports app Xtadium is now available in the UK, though its content is very different, focusing on highlights and BTS clips over livestreams.

In the US, Xtadium has for years now let Quest owners watch 2D 180° livestreams and replays of sports such as the NBA, NASCAR, UFC, and most recently the NHL Stanley Cup Final.

Xtadium even lets you co-watch with friends if they also own a Quest, and they'll appear sitting beside you as their Meta Avatar.

The Xtadium UK menu.

The UK launch is the first international expansion for Xtadium, and the content lineup is entirely different. Here's what the developer, Yerba Buena VR (YBVR), says is available in the UK:

🎾 Wimbledon – Immersive highlights and behind-the-scenes access from 2022 & 2023.



⚽ Wrexham - Exclusive content from the back-to-back-to-back promotion.



🥊 DAZN Boxing – Feel every punch with exclusive multi-angle coverage.



⚽ PSG: Champions Season – Go inside Paris Saint-Germain’s title-winning campaign.



🛹 X Games (Summer & Winter) – Skateboarding, BMX, skiing, snowboarding.



🥋 ONE Championship – Step into the cage for MMA action.



🏀 EuroLeague Basketball – Courtside views from Europe’s elite league.



🧗‍♂️ Extreme Sports – Skydiving, climbing, and more.



📺 YouTube Sports (2D) – Live and on-demand from top creators.

PSG: Champions Season on Xtadium.

Xtadium is available for free on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S, in the US and UK.