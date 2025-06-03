The entire NHL Stanley Cup Final is being streamed in 2D 180° for free in the Xtadium app on Quest.

American owners of Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, or Quest 3S can virtually sit rinkside at no cost using the app, which also offers 2D 180° livestreams of other US sports such as the NBA, NASCAR, and UFC.

Xtadium even lets you co-watch with friends if they also own a Quest, and they'll appear sitting beside you as their Meta Avatar.

This is the first time the Stanley Cup Final has been streamed live to VR. Xtadium started testing streaming a few NHL games to VR in December, a first for the sport, and it comes via a partnership with TNT Sports.

Here's the full list of the NHL Stanley Cup Final games you could watch in VR:

Game 1: Panthers at Oilers (Wednesday, June 4, 8pm ET)

Game 2: Panthers at Oilers (Friday, June 6, 8pm ET)

Game 3: Oilers at Panthers (Monday, June 9, 8pm ET)

Game 4: Oilers at Panthers (Thursday, June 12, 8 pm ET)

*Game 5: Panthers at Oilers (Saturday, June 14, 8 pm ET)

*Game 6: Oilers at Panthers (Tuesday, June 17, 8 pm ET)

*Game 7: Panthers at Oilers (Friday, June 20, 8 pm ET)

The Stanley Cup is a best-of-seven contest, where the first team to win 4 games takes the series. That means the first four games listed will definitely happen, while games 5, 6, and 7 will only be played if necessary.

Xtadium is available for free on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S, but only in the USA.