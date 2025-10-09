Apple Vision Pro Is Getting Live Apple Immersive LA Lakers NBA Games

Select LA Lakers NBA games will be streamed in Apple Immersive to Apple Vision Pro owners next year, the first-ever live content for the format.

The select 2025-26 season games will be captured via Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive Live, a special variant of the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera, which is set to go on sale next year.

"Vision Pro users will be able to feel the intensity of each game as if they were courtside, with perspectives that are impossible to capture in traditional broadcasts."

The 3D 180-degree footage will be streamed live at up to 150 Mbps to the NBA app and the upcoming Spectrum SportsNet app.

What Is Apple Immersive Video? The Apple Immersive Video format is 180° stereoscopic 3D video with 4K per-eye resolution, 90FPS, high dynamic range (HDR), and spatial audio. It's typically served with higher bitrate than many other immersive video platforms. We highly praised Apple Immersive Video in our Vision Pro review. It's not possible to cast or record Apple Immersive Video though, so you'll have to take our word for it unless you have access to a Vision Pro.

For the NBA app you'll just need an NBA ID, which is free, while for the Spectrum SportsNet app you'll need Spectrum broadband or Spectrum SportsNet subscription.

Exactly which "select" games will be streamed will be revealed "later this fall".

Meta and Xtadium have been streaming 52 NBA games per season to Quest owners in 2D 180-degree for free for years now, and streamed the 2025 NBA All-Star Game earlier this year too. It even lets you cowatch with friends, which isn't currently possible with Apple Immersive.

But Apple's addition of 3D should make it feel much more like truly being courtside than Meta's 2D, and the high streaming bitrate should make for a more pleasant viewing experience.

The announcement comes almost nine years after NextVR started streaming weekly NBA games to the Oculus-powered Samsung Gear VR headset in 180-degree. In 2020 Apple acquired NextVR, and leveraged its expertise and IP to develop Apple Immersive Video.

Finally, the original dream of NextVR will be delivered with sufficient resolution and bitrate to make it truly compelling.