Quest Owners Can Watch Today's NBA All-Star Game In 180-Degrees

Quest owners in the US can watch the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in 180-degrees for free.

American owners of Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, or Quest 3S can virtually sit courtside at no cost, through the Xtadium XR sports viewing app. Xtadium also streams NASCAR for free, and UFC fights for Fight Pass subscribers.

0:00 / 0:13 1× NBA games in Xtadium in immersive 180°

Xtadium allows you to teleport between courtside and behind-basket cameras so you can get the best view at all times. You can also virtually sit with friends if they also own a Quest headset, and they'll appear beside you as their Meta Avatar.

The app also streams 52 regular NBA games per season in 180 degrees. The 52 180-degree immersive games are free, but NBA League Pass subscribers can also watch any games on floating 2D virtual TV screens in mixed reality using Xtadium's Multi-Game Mode. This mode supports up to nine games simultaneously, and you can also see stats and alerts.

You can also view the NBA games in 180 degrees in Meta Horizon Worlds, which includes an NBA Arena where you can "play interactive games like the Slam Dunk Jam and Basket Blitz to show off your skills as you hang out with fellow fans".