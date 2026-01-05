Apple Immersive Lakers Schedule Reserves Live NBA Games For Local Viewers

Apple revealed six upcoming Lakers games broadcasting live in Apple Immersive format to local Vision Pro owners.

The live schedule broadcasts from several angles at the Crypto.com Arena with one game from Ball Arena. Some angles are closer than a courtside seat with wide field of view stereoscopic views including "the scorer’s table, the area beneath each basket, a high-and-wide view of the arena, the player tunnel, the broadcast booth, and a roaming courtside perspective for interviews and commentary." We'll be curious to see how Lakers fans feel watching these games live as they air simultaneously on TV for most others.

Here's the schedule:

Friday, January 9 – Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 7:30 p.m. PT

Thursday, February 5 – Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 7 p.m. PT

Friday, February 20 – Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 7 p.m. PT

Thursday, March 5 – Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets – 7 p.m. PT

Tuesday, March 10 – Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 8 p.m. PT

Monday, March 30 – Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 7 p.m. PT

NextVR's full broadcasting schedule from 2016 is here on UploadVR for you to compare, with our report at the time noting that a free trial was offered ahead of the full broadcast schedule locked to NBA League Pass.

Apple later acquired the "leading broadcaster of VR events" and the technology has been reborn as Apple Immersive, with the company investing heavily in broadcast rights and equipping sports venues with immersive camera systems that can offer better than a front row seat. In the case of "Spectrum Front Row" in 2026, Apple, the NBA, and Charter Communications require some authentication to view a live broadcast in headset.

"In Southern California, Hawaii, and parts of Nevada, Spectrum Internet customers and video subscribers of any provider with a package that includes Spectrum SportsNet can access live games, full-game replays, and highlights by downloading the new Spectrum SportsNet app for Apple Vision Pro and authenticating their active subscription. Users with a free NBA ID will also have access to live games, full-game replays, and highlights via the NBA app."

After-game replays should be available in markets where Apple Vision Pro is sold as early as 24 hours after each live game, with the first available on Sunday, January 11.