ICYMI This Week - Brazen Blaze, Pencil!, Freeland, Frenzy Extinction & More

Our latest VR news roundup is live, with a few additional stories you may have missed.

With VR hardware, Meta Quest 3S leaks continue to emerge before its suspected reveal at Connect 2024. Meta also confirmed it has no plans to release motion trackers like Pico's. Sony announced that PS5 Pro will automatically upscale PSVR 2 games in a future update, and one developer got the Sense Controller's adaptive triggers working on PC. Reports emerged that future Apple Vision headsets may use regular OLED panels, while visionOS 2 will be released next week. Finally, a Varjo headset is being used to help train Ukrainian pilots.

For VR gaming, XR Games committed to Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded improvements and released a 'Day Four' patch. Human Fall Flat VR is official, Swordsman VR tied with Beat Saber on the PSVR 2 download charts, and the Mars Garden Course for Walkabout Mini Golf is now available. Other stories emerged for POOLS VR, Metamorphosis VR, Hellsweeper, One True Path, NFL Pro Era, Track Craft, Unity, Crimen, Dungeons of Eternity, Mannequin, Vestiges, and Pistol Whip.

We've also continued publishing more impressions following events like Gamescom, Venice Immersive, and PAX West. That includes our thoughts on Arizona Sunshine Remake, Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic, Chernobyl Again, Memoreum, and Sword Reverie.

As for broader VR entertainment, Emperor - a 40-minute VR movie about a father suffering from Aphasia - is now available for free on Quest. Elsewhere, Apple Immersive Video is taking you to Hawaii and onto the field with Super Bowl LVIII highlights.

You can find our complete list of articles here, but if you're after more details, here are this week's five VR news stories that we initially missed:

Brazen Blaze Season 1 - Act 3 Is Now Live

Brazen Blaze kicked off the next part of its opening season with a new stage, Paris (Evening). Other Season 1 Act 3 updates include mouse and keyboard controls on Steam for controlling the camera in custom matches, a new rental system for cosmetics, and new Skybolt and Levin items. Battle Passes no longer have an "upgrade" feature, so all Act 3 rewards are available as you level up.

MR Drawing App Pencil! Is Now Available On Quest In Early Access

The mixed reality education tool Pencil! is now available in early access on Quest 3 and Quest Pro. The art app promises step-by-step lessons for drawing in mixed reality. It uses a Quest 3 controller as a paperweight to overlay instructions on top of a piece of physical paper you can draw on with a traditional pencil.

Team-Based Multiplayer Sequel Frenzy Extinction Is Out Now On Quest & Steam

Published by Clique Games, Frenzy Extinction is now available on Quest and Steam following previous playtests. A new multiplayer sequel to Frenzy VR set in a post-apocalyptic fantasy world, your team is tasked with confronting hordes of mutated monsters called "The Ridden" in physics-based combat.

MR Combat Game Guardian Of Realms Launches Next Week On Quest 3

Guardian of Realms, a new MR combat game from the Swordsman VR studio, confirmed a release date. It includes two modes at launch - 'Sandbox Mode' offers full control over enemies' type, frequency, and difficulty, while 'Survival Mode' involves protecting a sacred crystal at all costs. That's arriving on September 17 on Quest 3.

Freeland Is A Free-To-Play Galactic VR Adventure On Quest & Steam Early Access

Developed by Andromeda Entertainment, Freeland is a free-to-play VR galactic online adventure coming to Steam and Quest on September 19 in early access.

"The galaxy is under threat, with the rogue architect Ventax endangering the very fabric of reality. Players must rise to the challenge, forging alliances, engaging in epic battles, and uncovering ancient secrets to bring peace to Freeland," states the studio in a press release.

Looking for further VR news stories? Here's everything else we've spotted this week.

