More images of Quest 3S, Meta's next headset, have emerged.

What Is Quest 3S? A wide range of sources suggest Meta will soon release a more affordable version of Quest 3 to directly replace Quest 2 in its lineup. The official Quest Store even accidentally listed Quest 3S at the end of May, and in June Meta's CTO essentially confirmed the headset was present in the background of a video he posted. Quest 3S will reportedly feature the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset and color passthrough mixed reality capabilities as Quest 3, but use the old fresnel lenses from Quest 1 and 2 to achieve a price between $300 and $400.

An official render of Quest 3S was found in the files of the Meta Quest Link PC application.

Separately, Chinese companies are already selling accessories for Quest 3S on AliExpress, complete with what appear to be real photos of the products attached to the headset.

This is far from the first time we've seen apparent leaked images of Quest 3S, despite the headset not yet being announced by Meta.

The headset's design first appeared in a leaked presentation from a Meta "Design System Research study" back in March, though at the time many dismissed this as fake.

A Quest 3S was also seemingly present in the background of a video posted by Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth in June, and Bosworth even replied at the time with a teasing confirmation.

And in late July a VR headset accessory maker shared what appeared to be the first clear image of Quest 3S.

For a full rundown of Meta Quest 3S's hardware and how it should compare to Quest 3 and Quest 2, read our leaks and rumors roundup from June.

Quest 3S is expected to launch at Meta Connect 2024, set for September 25-26.